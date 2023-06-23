Omaha police said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from the 60th Street exit are open again after an emergency shut them down for a few hours Friday morning.

Police closed the lanes due to an unspecified emergency.

Vehicles traveling in that direction had to exit at 60th Street, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman added there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with Omaha.com for further updates.

