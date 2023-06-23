Omaha police said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from the 60th Street exit are open again after an emergency shut them down for a few hours Friday morning.
Police closed the lanes due to an unspecified emergency.
Vehicles traveling in that direction had to exit at 60th Street, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman added there was no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with Omaha.com for further updates.
