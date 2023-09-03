Family members of an Omaha homicide victim are attempting to raise money to send his body home to El Salvador for burial.

Juan Carlos Tobar-Abarca, 43, of Omaha, was found dead outside the Bel Apartments at 12107 Arbor St. Omaha police were called to the apartments shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

His sister, Orbelina Tobar of Los Angeles, started a fundraising campaign on social media to help with funeral costs. She created the post in Spanish but translated to English it reads:

"I am the sister of Juan Carlos and it is with great regret that I share the news that my brother has passed away unexpectedly," Tobar wrote. "He lived in Nebraska and the family is trying to send his body back to El Salvador where his mother and the rest of his family are waiting for him. We would appreciate any help paying for funeral arrangements and shipping his body back to his place of birth. We thank you all for your help."

Juan Velasquez, 17, of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony Thursday night in Council Bluffs. According to Douglas County court records, Velasquez lives at the apartment building where Tobar-Abarca was found.

Omaha police were advised that Velasquez was heading into Council Bluffs about 5:30 p.m. Officers tracked the suspect's vehicle to the Lake Manawa area.

An Omaha police helicopter directed officers to the suspect's possible location. A police K-9 helped track down Velasquez, who was taken into custody without injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

