The FBI is asking for public assistance in identifying potential victims after a former Omaha-area Boy Scouts leader was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

John Shores, a 54-year-old Omaha man who was an active Boy Scout Scoutmaster until his arrest on Aug. 10, faces two felony charges of attempted child enticement and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors said that he "aggressively" pursued a sexual relationship with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

In a Monday statement from the FBI Omaha field office, the agency said it is seeking the public's help in identifying any potential victims of Shores. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the field office at 402-493-8688.

According to evidence presented at a detention hearing in federal court last week, Shores began speaking to the purported 13-year-old after replying to a post he found online. He repeatedly asked the girl to meet up to "play," and offered to buy her alcohol. Shores also allegedly sent the undercover officer pornography and asked her to send sexually explicit photos.

When the girl asked if Shores was okay with her being 13, Shores allegedly responded that he was "okay with it unless you're a policeman trying to trap me."

Prosecutors argued that Shores poses a danger to the community and should be detained ahead of trial. In support of this, they highlighted that Shores was an authority figure and regularly interacted with more than 100 children, male and female, every week.

"In fact, he was at an elementary school in uniform recruiting kids for the Boy Scouts on the same day that he twice arranged to meet with the undercover posing as a 13-year-old girl," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Ceraolo said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis ordered Shores to be released on conditions, including GPS monitoring. He is also barred from having contact with any minors, including family members. The Boy Scouts cut all ties with Shores upon his arrest.

Anyone with information about Shores or who believes their child or another child was a victim of Shores is encouraged to contact the FBI at 402-493-8688 or submit information online at forms.fbi.gov/johnc-shores.