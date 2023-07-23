Several fights involving juveniles spilled over into the Gene Leahy Mall on Saturday night, prompting numerous arrests by Omaha police.

"Fights continued within the crowd even after officers arrived (at 10 p.m.)," Officer Chris Gordon, a police spokesman, said Sunday. "Several juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and street released to their parents (or) guardians."

One of the officers deployed pepper spray while trying to break up juveniles who were fighting, Gordon said. The officer and some of the juveniles were treated for the chemical's effects by medics from the Omaha Fire Department.

Gordon said he did not have any information on the number of juveniles arrested or treated for injuries. He said officers made the decision to close the park at 10:30 p.m., 30 minutes ahead of the usual closing time.

Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for MECA, which manages the park, disputed the police announcement that the park closed early. She said Sunday that there were "still lots of people enjoying the space" until 11 p.m.

"Information from park security indicates that the altercation actually began off park property, and some individuals involved might have ran north through the area," Engdahl said. "But, of course, I have to say this is an OPD investigation and we are actively working with them to take proactive steps that will keep the park safe."

Engdahl said MECA has hired off-duty police officers to staff the park during peak times. She also noted that there are surveillance cameras throughout the park, "which allows us to be both cooperative with and helpful to OPD on these matters."

A World-Herald photographer said that he observed a large number of officers at the mall. Some were on horses and bicycles, he said. A police helicopter also circled overhead for a brief time.

Two officers stayed in the park area until 3 a.m. to enforce the closure. The Gene Leahy Mall hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.