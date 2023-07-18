The former band director at Elkhorn South High School was found guilty of felony child abuse last week in a case that alleged the longtime teacher groomed a female student and fostered an inappropriate relationship with her for years.

Michelle Bluford, 57, will face up to three years in prison when she is sentenced in August. She pleaded no contest to the child abuse charge last week in exchange for prosecutors dropping additional misdemeanor sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, the inappropriate relationship began when the student was a junior in high school and lasted for about two years after she graduated.

The student joined band during her freshman year, but had little contact with Bluford until she was selected to take on a leadership role within the band in her junior year. At that point, according to court documents, the relationship turned inappropriate.

Bluford would drive the student to locations off of school property during school hours, according to court documents, where they would hold hands and cuddle in Bluford's car. They also began meeting outside of school hours, including one occasion where Bluford went to the student's home under the guise of a music lesson.

After the student graduated, the relationship intensified. The student said that, the day after she graduated high school, Bluford invited the student to her apartment. Bluford allegedly kissed her on the lips, and the student noticed Bluford had framed multiple pictures of them together and placed them around her apartment.

Bluford requested that the student call her "mom" and attempted to convince the student that her family didn't love her, according to court documents.

The relationship continued after the girl went to college in a different state, with Bluford traveling to visit her regularly. In 2021, the girl met Bluford at Elkhorn South High School and ended their relationship.

A criminal investigation was opened shortly after the relationship ended. Authorities served a search warrant on Bluford's apartment in June 2021, where they found multiple items that "corroborated the information provided by the victim," according to court documents.

Bluford was initially charged with felony child abuse, and prosecutors later tacked on two additional counts of misdemeanor sexual assault. The case was scheduled to go to trial in August.

But last week, Bluford pleaded guilty to the child abuse count in exchange for the dismissal of the sexual assault charges. She will be sentenced August 25 and faces up to three years in prison.