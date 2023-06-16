A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a child in Douglas County, marking his third conviction for child sex crimes in the past year.

Brandon Dolezal, 26, is already serving significant prison time for child sex crime convictions — including child pornography, enticement and sexual assault — out of Sarpy and Scotts Bluff Counties.

In Douglas County, Dolezal initially faced six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement. He pleaded no contest to two of the sexual assault charges and prosecutors dismissed the remaining counts. The charges stem from a 2022 incident in which Dolezal picked up a 15-year-old girl from Skutt Catholic High School and sexually assaulted her.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to Skutt to investigate a report of a missing student on Oct. 28, 2022. Officers were told that the 15-year-old girl had gotten into a pickup truck and left the area with a man, later identified as Dolezal.

The pickup returned to the school’s parking lot, and a school administrator stopped Dolezal from leaving until police could arrive. Dolezal initially told officers that he was 18 years old and a senior at Millard West High School, according to a police report.

The girl told police that Dolezal had sexually assaulted her in the truck. She said they had been communicating through the social media app Snapchat and that he knew she was only 15 years old.

Dolezal had been placed on administrative leave from the Nebraska State Patrol in February 2021 after officials learned of investigations into his behavior. He was fired in March, and the first criminal charges were brought against him in Scotts Bluff County in May.

At the time of the Douglas County offense, Dolezal was out on bail for the Scotts Bluff County case related to child enticement and child pornography. He was convicted late last year on two counts of attempted enticement and four counts of possessing child pornography, and was sentenced in April to 40 to 56 years in prison.

Dolezal has also been convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Sarpy County. He was sentenced in March to 20 to 40 years in prison for that offense.

Dolezal will be sentenced for the Douglas County assault in August. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life, in addition to the 60- to 96-year sentences he is already serving.

