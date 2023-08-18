LINCOLN — Former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo appeared in federal court on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by deprivation of honest services.

Palermo will be sentenced Nov. 16 in Omaha. As part of a plea deal, the government will move to dismiss the remaining eight counts against Palermo at the time of sentencing.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of up to 21 months in prison.

Palermo previously pleaded not guilty to nine federal felony charges spanning conspiracy, honest services fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud.

Palermo, who had served as the councilman for South Omaha's District 4 since 2017, was removed from his position earlier this month after missing three consecutive months of council meetings. Along with his co-defendants, Palermo has remained in federal custody since his arrest in April due to obstruction and witness tampering concerns.

Some of the charges against Palermo involve alleged fraudulent activity through his position on the City Council. Among other things, he is accused of going on trips paid for by the Latino Peace Officers' Association without reporting them as gifts as required by law.

Palermo is also accused of lying on a loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program and filing false statements about his financial interests with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission from 2018 to 2022.

At the time that prosecutors allege Palermo committed these crimes, he was on federal probation for a 2019 conviction on three counts of failing to file tax returns. Prosecutors further allege that Palermo violated the conditions of his supervised release on multiple occasions.

