Attorneys for Vinny Palermo, the former Omaha City Council member indicted on federal fraud charges earlier this year, have scheduled a change of plea hearing for Friday.

Palermo previously pleaded not guilty to nine federal felony charges spanning conspiracy, honest services fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud. It is anticipated that he will plead guilty to one or more of the charges, according to court documents.

The guilty plea will likely come in the form of a negotiated deal with federal prosecutors, but Palermo also could plead guilty to some or all of the charges without a plea agreement. Randy Paragas, Palermo's defense attorney, declined to comment on the details of the plea.

The announcement comes just two days after attorneys for Richard Gonzalez, a former Omaha police captain and co-defendant of Palermo, scheduled a change of plea hearing for Aug. 29.

Palermo, who had served as the councilman for South Omaha's District 4 since 2017, was removed from his position this month after missing three consecutive months of council meetings. Along with his co-defendants, Palermo has remained in federal custody since his arrest in April due to obstruction and witness tampering concerns.

Some of the charges against Palermo involve alleged fraudulent activity through his position on the City Council. Among other things, he is accused of going on trips paid for by the Latino Peace Officers Association without reporting them as gifts as required by law.

Palermo is also accused of lying on a loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program and filing false statements about his financial interests with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission from 2018 to 2022.

At the time that prosecutors allege Palermo committed these crimes, he was on federal probation for a 2019 conviction on three counts of failing to file tax returns. Prosecutors further allege that Palermo violated the conditions of his supervised release on multiple occasions.

