A former Omaha police officer accused of multiple federal fraud offenses is expected to plead guilty to one or more of the charges next month.

Johnny Palermo, a longtime police officer and former president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, will appear in federal court Oct. 11 for a change-of-plea hearing. Palermo was indicted in April on 15 felony counts spanning wire fraud, honest services fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

If Palermo accepts a plea deal, he will be the third of four defendants in the case to do so.

Former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, who is not related to Johnny Palermo, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by deprivation of honest services. Richard Gonzalez, a former Omaha Police Department captain and executive director of youth sports charity Police Athletics for Community Engagement, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month in a similar deal with federal prosecutors.

Plea deals for both Vinny Palermo and Gonzalez stipulate that the men should be sentenced to no more than 21 months in prison.

Johnny Palermo's attorney, Glenn Shapiro, said Friday that they set the change-of-plea hearing in anticipation that a final plea agreement will be reached by that time.

The only defendant who has not either pleaded guilty or scheduled a change-of-plea hearing is Jack Olson, who worked as a fundraiser for LPOA. Prosecutors allege that Olson received as much as 80% of LPOA donations and intentionally misled donors about where the money would go.

The case spanned two indictments and 24 separate criminal charges. Johnny Palermo, along with Gonzalez and Olson, are accused of defrauding LPOA and PACE for personal benefit. Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez also are accused of using money meant for the two organizations to fund travel for Vinny Palermo.

Johnny Palermo is further alleged to have impeded a rape investigation in which Olson was the lead suspect. He also is accused of lying on applications for Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury and Disaster loans.