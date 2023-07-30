Former State Sen. Ernie Chambers has filed a formal complaint against a Douglas County judge over the $10 million bail he set for a woman accused of arranging a beating that left a man dead.

Chambers filed the complaint against Judge Grant Forsberg with the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission. The commission is charged with investigating allegations of judicial misconduct. Its proceedings are confidential unless it recommends discipline against a judge.

Forsberg set bail at $10 million in June for Jessica Hernandez of Omaha. She is charged with manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the death of Carlos Salguero-Canar, a man she had dated. Hernandez allegedly arranged for another man, Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez, to beat Salguero-Canar.

Zarazua-Hernandez is charged with manslaughter for allegedly beating Salguero-Canar to death June 2. Another jurist, Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus, set Zarazua’s bail at $200,000.

“The $10,000,000 bond is so outrageously ... excessive that its imposition by Judge Grant Forsberg rises to the level of official misconduct in office,” Chambers wrote in his complaint.

Chambers, the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska history, contended that setting such a high bail for Hernandez is unconstitutional and violates state law because it effectively denies her bail. Hernandez, who has two young children, would have to post $1 million in cash to be released from jail pending trial.

“Frankly, incredulity swept over me as I read the account of a Judge placing a woman of color under a ten million dollar bond, a virtual denial of bail, for allegedly instigating a fight between two men, one of whom was beaten to death,” Chambers wrote.

Chambers noted that the evidence tampering charge stems from allegations that Hernandez kept Salguero-Canar’s phone after his death and deleted his Snapchat and WhatsApp accounts.

“This case, in my opinion, evinces sexism, as well as racism, in view of the fact that the killer was given a $200,000 bond — 10 percent of which he posted and was released while she remains locked up, in effect ‘doing time,’” Chambers wrote.

A phone message left seeking comment from Forsberg was not immediately returned.

Nebraska law allows for judges to withhold any bail in cases of first-degree murder or first-degree sexual assault.

There has been a trend of very high bails being set by judges in Omaha for people facing charges ranging from child sex assault to shooting a police officer. Forsberg set bail at $10 million in May for Pierre Brayman, a White man accused of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, in which he was driving, that killed his wife.

Over the past 2 ½ years, Douglas County or District Court judges have set bail at $10 million in at least four cases. Douglas County District Judge J. Russell Derr set bail at $50 million in 2021 for a man accused of child enticement and child pornography possession who had earlier skipped bail and fled the country.

Chambers, who has a law degree and has described himself as the “garbageman of the judiciary,” has filed multiple complaints to the Judicial Qualifications Commission over more than 30 years. Many have been dismissed. But at least one Nebraska judge has been removed, and others have been suspended or reprimanded because of Chambers’ reports of their misconduct. At least two other judges have retired while facing investigations of complaints filed by Chambers.

