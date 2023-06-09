Carlos Salguero-Canar would often tell friends that dying in the U.S. was his greatest fear.

"He thought nobody would remember him," said Salma Banda, a close friend of Salguero-Canar. "He thought nobody would do anything for him with his family being so far away."

Last week, his worst fears came true. The 30-year-old man was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets shortly before midnight on Friday, June 2. As of June 8, no arrests have been made related to the killing.

But his concerns that his memory would be forgotten couldn't be farther from the truth. Friends, who became akin to family for Salguero-Canar, are currently working to raise money so that his family in Ecuador can travel to America for his funeral.

Salguero-Canar immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador in late 2017. His mother was living in Omaha at the time, according to Banda, but her Visa expired soon after his arrival and he was left alone in the unfamiliar city with no family, friends or English language skills. But throughout his short time in Omaha, friends say that the gym owner and bartender quickly became a pillar in the South Omaha community.

"Sometimes I didn't understand why he was always so happy," Banda said. "But he would always tell me: 'We have to be grateful to live. We are always lucky to have another day.'"

Banda first met Salguero-Canar when he was offering personal training services at Genesis Health Clubs in 2018. He would approach other Spanish-speaking gym patrons and offer his services, and word of his talents spread quickly.

Banda's aunt was the first person in the family to take him up on the offer. Soon, her brother was taking personal training sessions with Salguera-Canar too. Banda did the same, and he quickly became part of the family.

"He became just like family to us," Banda said. "We would spend holidays together, and he grew such a strong relationship with my family. He would always say that he missed his family in Ecuador, but he wanted to accomplish his dreams first before he went home."

His dreams were to open his own CrossFit gym, and to build a life stable enough that he could one day bring his father and brothers to live with him. Banda would often help Salguero-Canar by driving him around to CrossFit gyms across the city, and sometimes the state, so he could learn from people who had accomplished his goal.

"He didn't know any English, but he found a way to communicate through CrossFit," Banda said.

After years of working multiple jobs, Salguero-Canar saved up enough money to open his own gym in South Omaha, called Five Fitness Club, in 2020. It started out slowly, with just a couple of weights and a handful of classes.

But it wasn't long before Salguero-Canar built up a loyal clientele, offering a variety of classes from CrossFit to kickboxing for kids. The reviews of his classes were glowing, especially from women who appreciated the welcoming and safe atmosphere of his club.

"He was a complete gentleman," Banda said. "You can ask any woman that knew him. Sometimes we thought he was joking because he was just so polite, such a perfect gentleman. But that's just who he was."

As tributes to Salguero-Canar's life pour in across social media, Banda and other friends are hoping to raise $15,000 so that his family can travel to Omaha from Ecuador to attend his funeral. Families can apply for a nonimmigrant visa through the U.S. Embassy, allowing them to travel to the U.S. for a funeral of a close family member.

In addition to a GoFundMe, friends of Salguero-Canar are hosting multiple fundraising events over the weekend. On Saturday, The Training Club in Bellevue will host a Zumbathon fundraiser with a $5 entry fee beginning at 10 a.m.

On Saturday evening, El Pollo Tote Mexican Grill will hold a dance starting at 9 p.m., complete with a DJ and drinks. There is a $20 charge to enter, with all proceeds going to his family. Another event will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4102 S. 13th Street. A variety of fresh foods like tamales, pozole, pupusas and tostadas will be available to purchase.

Police ask anyone with information about Salguero-Canar's killing to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.