A man who police said was firing a gun toward a house near a busy Omaha intersection was shot and injured, possibly by Omaha police officers, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall at 31st and Ames Avenues.

The man was shot in the arm, said Deputy Police Chief Thomas Shaffer. But it was not immediately known if the man was struck by a bullet fired by police. Shaffer said witnesses indicated that a person in the house was shooting at the man, but investigators had not verified that.

Shaffer said it appeared that the officers had happened upon the shooting.

Shaffer said three police officers had just walked out of a community meeting at a bank across Ames when they saw the man firing a long gun toward a house west of the parking lot. The officers crossed the street.

The police engaged the man and two officers shot at him, Shaffer said. He said investigators had not determined if the officers had ordered the man to drop his gun or if he had pointed the gun at the officers.