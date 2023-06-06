A man who police say was shooting at a house near a busy Omaha intersection in broad daylight Tuesday was himself shot and injured, possibly by Omaha police officers who happened upon the incident.

It was unknown immediately if the man was shot by officers or by gunfire from someone else who witnesses said was engaged in a gunbattle with him, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was under arrest, police said.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in a strip mall parking lot at 31st and Ames Avenues. Three uniformed Omaha police officers had been attending a community meeting at a bank across Ames from the parking lot, Deputy Omaha Police Chief Thomas Shaffer said.

“As soon as they left the bank to go to the parking lot, they immediately heard gunshots coming from the north,” Shaffer said. “The officers crossed the street, and as they got closer, they could see an adult male party standing outside of a vehicle with a long gun firing shots to the west towards the house across the street.”

Shaffer said the officers “engaged” the man. Two of the officers shot at him. He was hit in the right arm, Shaffer said.

“Immediately upon getting him in custody, he and some of the witnesses nearby gave indications the house across the street was actually shooting at them, and that's what started it,” Shaffer said.

Police are in the beginning stages of an investigation with multiple witnesses from two sides saying different things, but “it sounds like the officers stumbled onto an active gunbattle between the two groups,” Shaffer said.

He said the Omaha Police Department’s officer-involved shooting investigation team was at the scene beginning their probe.

“As we always do, we’ll have two outside agencies embedded in that investigation,” Shaffer said.

The two officers who fired their guns were taken to police headquarters for further questioning, he said. Police were also questioning people, including several who were in the house toward which the man was allegedly shooting.

“We had more than one person that were still in the vehicle where the suspect was standing, as well as multiple people inside the house that some gave the impression was shooting as well,” Shaffer said. “So we’re taking every abundance of caution on that so we can completely sort out what we have.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not announced any additional arrests.

