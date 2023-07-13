The homicide suspect shot dead by police Saturday reportedly had a hit list that included Steven "Greg" Donsbach, the 52-year-old man he is suspected of killing, according to Omaha police.

Police found a note that appeared to be a hit list inside 41-year-old Matthew Briggs' Papillion residence, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The list reportedly included the names of Briggs' ex-girlfriends as well as Donsbach.

On Thursday, police released more details and a timeline of the string of incidents involving Briggs. According to police:

It began Saturday at 5:48 a.m. when officers responded to a residence in southwest Omaha for a cutting. Briggs had reportedly forced entry into the residence, assaulted an ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a firearm.

Minutes after that assault, police said Briggs attempted to drive his 2005 red Buick Century through the garage door of another southwest Omaha residence belonging to a second ex-girlfriend but did not get inside.

At 6:23 a.m., officers responded to the residence in southwest Omaha where the second ex-girlfriend lived in an attempt to locate Briggs.

While officers were on the way to the residence, police received a call from a neighbor who had reportedly been shot at by Briggs after Briggs had returned to ram the garage doors of the residence with his car for a second time. This time, Briggs got into the residence, but no one was home.

Surveillance video showed both instances of Briggs' car ramming the garages.

At 6:40 a.m., police received information that Briggs had shot Donsbach at 9927 Essex Drive in the Regency neighborhood. Officers found the front door of the residence damaged by gunfire and Donsbach dead inside the residence by apparent gunfire.

Surveillance footage showed an older red Buick in the area of Donsbach's residence that resembled Briggs' car.

By 7:46 a.m., several Omaha police units began searching across the Omaha area for Briggs.

At 1 p.m., someone reported seeing a red Buick sedan with Iowa license plates. The Buick was found running in a grassy ravine and the Iowa license plates had been placed over Briggs' Nebraska plates.

Officers then began searching Mandan Park for Briggs.

At 3:32 p.m., police learned that a carjacking had occurred south of Mandan Park in Sarpy County and that the suspect description matched that of Briggs, the release said. Briggs had stolen a blue Toyota Camry, which officers located and began pursuing.

The pursuit continued into Council Bluffs until officers performed a PIT maneuver on the Camry near College Road and Valley View Drive, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A PIT is a pursuit intervention technique where an officer bumps a car to try to send it into a spinout.

After the car was stopped, Briggs pointed a weapon at the responding officers, and Lt. Chad Geer of the Council Bluffs Police Department and Lt. Martin Stiles of the Omaha Police Department both fired at him, according to the release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m., police said.

Briggs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died. A shotgun and handgun were found in the Camry, police said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Pottawattamie County attorney and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.