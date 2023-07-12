A 50-year-old man that was an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln has died.

Kak Thoan was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. After prison staff administered CPR, he was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thoan had been serving a 55 to 60 year sentence for manslaughter out of Douglas County since Sept. 9, 2016. He was convicted of beating 55-year-old Timothy Rasmussen, a homeless man, to death on June 20, 2015, near 24th and Howard Streets.

The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation into Thoan’s death. Under state law, a grand jury must investigate whenever a person in custody dies.