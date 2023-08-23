A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a third attempt by former Omaha City Councilman Vincent "Vinny" Palermo to be released from custody.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart said there was no reason to allow Palermo to be released after he plead guilty to a federal charge last week. She also had concerns about Palermo obstructing justice if released.

"Absent of me finding some good cause, you are supposed be detained after you plead guilty," Zwart said.

Palermo accepted a plea deal last Friday and pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by deprivation of honest services. He had previously pleaded not guilty to nine federal felonies spanning conspiracy, honest services fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud. The government will move to dismiss all but the conspiracy charge at sentencing.

Randy Paragas, Palermo’s defense attorney, said at the plea hearing that he intended to file another motion to reconsider detention in hopes of getting Palermo out of jail ahead of his November sentencing date. Since Palermo wasn’t expecting to be detained pretrial, Paragas said, he had little time to attend to his personal affairs.

Citing witness tampering and obstruction concerns, Zwart ruled in April that Palermo would be kept behind bars as the case progressed. That decision was affirmed by Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard on appeal, and Palermo has remained in custody since.

During Wednesday's hearing, Paragas confirmed his argument that Palermo needed more time to attend to his personal affairs before he goes to prison. He also said Palermo posed no risks and wouldn't leave the jurisdiction of Omaha if released.

"Despite why we are here today, (Palermo) has done a myriad of good for people in South Omaha and Omaha in general," Paragas said. "He's a family man with a young son who is 5 years old who, unfortunately, hasn't seen him since the first day he was taken into custody. There is a rather bitter custody battle going on. He has three older children at home as well and a large extended family who support him."

Zwart pointed to Palermo's previous actions of violating conditions of federal probation to support her concerns about him being released. Palermo was placed on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to file tax returns.

Paragas admitted at Wednesday's hearing that Palermo knowingly violated the conditions of his supervised release by leaving the state without informing his probation officer. He said he left on a Thursday and returned on a Sunday when he went on a trip to Salt Lake City.

"I don't think you are a risk of leaving the jurisdiction — I don't think that's a big deal," Zwart said. "But the concerns that I had when we detained you to begin with remain."

After the hearing, Paragas said Zwart's expectations in obstruction of justice were too strict in Palermo's case.

"She says anyone who has a cell phone can obstruct. Well, everyone has a cell phone. It sets the bar way too high," Paragas said. "The majority of white collar criminals are not detained."

According to the plea agreement, Palermo admitted to conspiring with his co-defendants — Richard Gonzalez, a former Omaha police captain and onetime executive director of youth sports charity Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), and Johnny Palermo, a former Omaha police officer and president of the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA) — to deprive the citizens of Omaha of honest representation by their City Council member.

In the factual basis for the plea agreement, Vinny Palermo admitted to the following:

- Failing to disclose to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission that LPOA donations and grant money were used to purchase airfare and hotel rooms for him on various trips.

- Taking a 2019 trip to Las Vegas with Johnny Palermo and Gonzalez, funded by LPOA and PACE funds, without approval from the LPOA board.

- Selecting LPOA and PACE to receive city firework permits through his City Council position each year from 2018 to 2023, which allowed Gonzalez to “negotiate greater sums of money from local fireworks vendors for the benefit of LPOA and PACE over other nonprofits.”

- Failing to disclose conflicts of interest with LPOA when participating in awarding $60,000 to the nonprofit through the South Omaha Turn Back Tax Committee.

Vinny Palermo is the first defendant to accept a plea agreement in the case. Gonzalez has also indicated that he intends to plead guilty to one or more charges, and he will appear in court for a change of plea hearing later this month.