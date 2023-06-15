After more than seven years of litigation and two bench trials, a Douglas County judge has attached a $3 million price tag to the damages incurred by the owners of M's Pub after a disastrous 2016 fire.

Of that $3 million, the Metropolitan Utilities District, Omaha's public utility, was found liable for $1.5 million in damages, including reconstruction costs and lost wages.

In a bench trial last year, Douglas County District Court Judge Tim Burns ruled that MUD was 50% responsible for the explosion, fire and subsequent destruction of the building. Most business owners and condo tenants affected by the fire settled with MUD prior to the second bench trial to determine damages, which occurred earlier this year. But M's Pub owners Ann Mellen and Ron Samuelson were determined to see the case all the way through.

The actual payout to M's Pub will likely be closer to $1 million, due to a Nebraska law that caps damages for negligence of state subdivisions at $1 million per claimant.

North Central Services, a Minnesota contractor hired to install underground fiber optic cable lines throughout the Old Market for Verizon Wireless, also was found to be 50% responsible. NCS reached a settlement with the plaintiffs in 2019.

On the afternoon of Jan. 9, 2016, NCS workers were drilling in the area beneath the sidewalk outside of M's Pub when they struck a gas line. The gas began to leak into the basement of M's Pub before an explosion occurred about 2:50 p.m., throwing one employee 10 feet into the air and blowing out most of the windows in the building.

All tenants in the pub, neighboring businesses and above condos were able to evacuate with only one serious injury reported. The building was quickly rebuilt, and M's Pub reopened in 2017.

The first step in fighting a gas-fueled fire, according to testimony from multiple fire officials, is to shut off the gas. But when the first MUD supervisor arrived on the scene about 30 minutes after the fire began, he left a paper with coordinates for the gas valve in his car.

MUD employees then shut off six gas valves, none of which were to the line actively fueling the fire. Finally, at 4:26 p.m., they located the correct valve and shut off the gas.

In a deposition, Assistant Omaha Fire Chief John McCormick testified that if MUD had promptly shut off the gas to the building, firefighters “would have stopped (the fire) in the basement.”

MUD was also faulted for improperly marking gas lines before NCS began their drilling process. Most of the time, MUD employees will spray paint long, 12- to 18-inch yellow lines to indicate the presence of a gas line. But in this case, an employee instead only painted two quarter-sized dots on the sidewalk.

The employee responsible for these markings said that he did this for aesthetic reasons as to not "overly mark" the sidewalk in front of M's Pub. But right next to the dots was a long blue line, indicating an MUD water line, that had been drawn the same day. Gas lines in other parts of the old market were indicated with yellow lines, not dots.

Photos: 2016 fire destroys historic M's Pub building