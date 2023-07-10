KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on Twitter as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he's responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S.

Federal prosecutors Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar had a strong following on social media and often wore a full-body wolf costume to games. His Twitter handle has been taken down.

He was charged in December with robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February but prosecutors said he removed an ankle monitor and fled until his arrest Friday near Sacramento, California.

An affidavit accuses Babudar of a robbery that netted nearly $70,000 from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, in March 2022. He's suspected in many other robberies and could face additional charges, prosecutors said.

The affidavit said Babudar traveled the Midwest and robbed banks and credit unions in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee, laundering the robbery proceeds through casinos and bank accounts. He's also suspected in two attempted credit union robberies in Minnesota.

Included in the affidavit is a April 28, 2022, robbery of a First National Bank of Omaha branch at 16770 West Maple Road in Omaha. Bank employees told Omaha police officers that someone entered the bank with a gun and demanded the vault be opened.

After collecting money from the vault and cash drawers, the person ran away. The affidavit said the person left the bank with a dye pack that exploded. Police later found $163,560 of the $170,680 taken in the robbery covered in red dye in a wooded area.

The affidavit said Babudar's cell phone used a cell tower in Omaha on the day of the robbery. The next day, the affidavit said, it used various cell towers that would be consistent with someone driving back to the Kansas City area from Omaha.

An FBI investigation determined that Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April 2022 and December 2022, the affidavit said.