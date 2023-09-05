A 33-year-old man charged with first-degree murder was ordered to be held without bail by a Douglas County Court judge Tuesday.

Kye Moss appeared in court for the first time since being extradited from Minneapolis last week. In addition to first-degree murder, Moss has also been charged with using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The charges against Moss stem from the shooting death of Adrrell Taylor, 26, near 17th and S Streets on Aug. 3. In court, Zachary Severson, a Douglas County deputy attorney, alleged Moss drove from Minnesota, located Taylor in his vehicle, pulled over and shot Taylor. Moss then drove back to Minnesota, Severson said. Moss was arrested in Minneapolis on Aug. 24.

Moss has previously been convicted in Douglas County on a variety of charges. Those include robbery, burglary, being an accessory to a robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

After police found Taylor, paramedics took him to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Friends and family remembered Taylor as a “talented young man” who was “an amazing son, an amazing brother, an amazing uncle and an absolutely amazing father.” Taylor was a standout for the Millard North High School football team, an aspiring electrician and a father to a 5-year-old daughter. Taylor’s father was also killed in a homicide 12 years ago. That homicide was never solved.

Moss is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.