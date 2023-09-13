A 40-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a suspected road rage incident near Elkhorn.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident that occurred in the area of 204th and F Streets. A person driving a vehicle reported the man pulled up next to them in a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The man then allegedly began yelling threats and showed a firearm. The man was accused of following the victim for several miles before leaving the area.

After identifying the man, the Sheriff’s Office worked with the La Vista Police Department to arrest the man at his residence in La Vista on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office said the man was previously convicted of a felony.

The man was taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.