The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with what is being investigated as a double homicide just outside Omaha's city limits.

Fernandez Mason’s arrest stems from what Chief Deputy Will Niemack said was a well-being check at an apartment located at 6606 N. 89th Court, which is in the Irvington area, conducted at 8:52 p.m. Thursday. Inside, deputies found the bodies of Lisa Cannon, 55, and Marquesha Cannon, 30. Niemack said Lisa was Marquesha’s mother.

The Sheriff’s Office initially identified as Mason as a person of interest, Niemack said. Once investigators found out more information, Mason became a suspect.

While Niemack declined to say whether Mason had any relationship with the Cannons, he said the double homicide was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Mason was taken to Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder and two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.

The Cannons’ deaths mark the seventh and eighth homicides the Sheriff’s Office has recorded this year, Niemack said. Niemack called that total “an unprecedentedly high number.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. These tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.