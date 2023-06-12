An Omaha man is facing one count of manslaughter for his alleged involvement in the beating death of Carlos Salguero-Canar.

Omaha Police issued an arrest warrant for Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24, on Friday. He turned himself in on Monday morning and was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 30-year-old Salguero-Canar.

Salguero-Canar was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets on June 2.

According to a brief statement from prosecutors during an initial court appearance Monday, surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Salguero-Canar and Zarazua-Hernandez involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot on the evening of June 2. It didn't appear in the video that Salguero-Canar fought back as he was repeatedly hit in the head.

Zarazua-Hernandez allegedly punched Salguero-Canar multiple times in the head and neck until he fell unconscious. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Prosecutors and Zarazua-Hernandez's public defender agreed ahead of his court appearance that bail should be set at 10% of $200,000, meaning he will have to pay $20,000 to be released from jail. The judge agreed and set a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on July 24.

