A Council Bluffs man was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday on charges of manslaughter and firearm use for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a northwest Omaha car show.
Austin Petersen, 22, faces charges of manslaughter and firearm use to commit a felony after he allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Tristan Vincent during an altercation last weekend. According to an arrest affidavit for Petersen, he claimed he shot in self defense — but police and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Petersen pulling a gun prior to a fight occurring.
According to the affidavit, police were first dispatched to a parking lot near 90th Street and Military Avenue for reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on June 17. Investigators determined that shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot where a large crowd had gathered for a car show.