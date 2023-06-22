A Council Bluffs man was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday on charges of manslaughter and firearm use for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a northwest Omaha car show.

Austin Petersen, 22, faces charges of manslaughter and firearm use to commit a felony after he allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Tristan Vincent during an altercation last weekend. According to an arrest affidavit for Petersen, he claimed he shot in self defense — but police and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Petersen pulling a gun prior to a fight occurring.

According to the affidavit, police were first dispatched to a parking lot near 90th Street and Military Avenue for reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on June 17. Investigators determined that shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot where a large crowd had gathered for a car show.

When paramedics arrived, Vincent was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A security guard had taken Vincent away from the scene and placed him in the back of his patrol vehicle.

Vincent was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Three other people, including Petersen, were shot and injured.

Petersen will reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 25. He would need to pay 10% of the $1 million bail, or $100,000, to be released from jail.

Photos: New Douglas County Justice Center opens in Omaha