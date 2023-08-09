A Council Bluffs man previously charged with abuse of a corpse and theft related to the death of his girlfriend has now been charged with her murder.

Pottawattamie County prosecutors announced Wednesday that Ivan "Sam" Brammer, 61, will be charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ilene Gowan, 60. Brammer has been in custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail since March on the theft and corpse abuse charges.

Gowan's body was found frozen to the ground underneath the Mormon Bridge Road overpass in Council Bluffs earlier this year. She had been reported missing about two weeks before her body was found.

The updated charge comes after the county received a second opinion on Gowan's autopsy, which had initially listed the cause and manner of death as unknown. Dr. Michael Baden, a celebrity forensic pathologist who has provided opinions in cases as high profile as the murders of George Floyd and President John F. Kennedy, opined that the cause of death was traumatic asphyxia, or strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.

According to an arrest affidavit for Brammer:

Gowan was reported missing on Feb. 15 but had last been seen on video leaving Sugar's Lounge and Diner with Brammer on Feb. 12. Family and friends of Gowan and Brammer told police in the days after her disappearance that the two had a volatile, on-again-off-again relationship.

Brammer was interviewed four times in the week after Gowan's disappearance, and his story changed during each interview, according to the affidavit. He first said that he dropped Gowan off at the home of an acquaintance immediately after leaving the diner, but later said that he dropped her off on the side of the road the next morning.

Police came to believe that Gowan died sometime on the morning of Feb. 13. Video footage allegedly showed Gowan alive and well in the passenger seat of Brammer's Ford F-150 pickup truck from approximately 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. that day.

But when cameras captured Brammer's vehicle entering the Council Bluffs area around 10:30 a.m., something appeared amiss to investigators.

"At multiple locations with different angles and views, it appears Gowan is awkwardly slumped in the passenger seat," the affidavit reads.

Another camera captured the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m., and the footage showed Gowan still slumped over and unmoving. When the car was seen pulling into a Casey's General Store just 10 minutes later, Gowan was no longer visible in the truck.

Brammer reportedly displayed odd and concerning behavior in the weeks following Gowan's disappearance, according to the affidavit. He allegedly called Gowan's son and told him that his grandmother would have to "pay for two funerals" if he didn't keep his mouth shut. Gowan's body had not been found at the time of this call.

On Feb. 25, Brammer took his pickup truck to a scrap yard in Carter Lake and sold the vehicle, where it was immediately crushed and shredded. The very next day, Gowan's body was found in a ditch under the Old Mormon Bridge Road overpass.

Her body had been covered in snow and was frozen to the ground, and she was wearing the same clothes she had been seen leaving the diner in. Missing from her person was one shoe, her glasses, purse, cellphone and a personal safe containing $1,200.

Police later discovered that Brammer had deposited $1,200 in his bank account on Feb. 15.

When Gowan's autopsy and toxicology results were completed in May, the cause and manner of death were both listed as unknown. The autopsy noted that Gowan had multiple contusions, abrasions and lacerations to her head, a broken tooth and bruises across her entire body. The toxicology screen showed only nicotine and caffeine in her system.

There was a large L-shaped laceration on Gowan's head, which medical examiners considered "significant but not life-threatening." Due in part to the rate of decomposition, there was not enough evidence to support a conclusion as to what caused Gowan's death.

Without a cause or manner of death, Brammer couldn't be charged with murder. But prosecutors still believed they had enough evidence to prove that Brammer had dumped her body and stole her money, and they charged him with second-degree theft and abuse of a corpse in May.

An affidavit filed Monday by a detective with the Council Bluffs Police Department says the second opinion from Baden claiming that Gowan died from traumatic asphyxiation provides probable cause for the second-degree murder charge.