Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man was left in critical condition following a shooting in North Omaha early Wednesday morning.

At 5:05 a.m., police responded to a report of a person down near the 30th and Hamilton Streets intersection. Officers were told by 911 dispatchers that a shooting had possibly taken place.

Police found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to the Nebraska Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.