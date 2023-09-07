A man was critically injured after he told Omaha police he was stabbed in the Old Market early Thursday morning.

At 12:46 a.m., officers went to 13th and Jackson Streets and spoke with Miguel Rivera. Rivera, 44, told officers he was involved in an altercation with three people, who have not been identified, when he was stabbed.

Rivera was taken by paramedics to the Nebraska Medical Center. His injuries are believed to not be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

