Omaha police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured.
Police were called to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center at 3:09 a.m. about a walk-in shooting victim. A young, Black man told officers he had been shot somewhere in the area of 33rd and Parker Streets, police said in a press release. His father took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
The incident scene was eventually located at 36th and Parker Streets, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.
