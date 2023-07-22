A 52-year-old man was injured in a shooting north of downtown Omaha Saturday afternoon, according to Omaha police.

Police responded to 17th and Nicholas Streets at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, where they located Joe Jackson, with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

