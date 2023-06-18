A 21-year-old man died and three other people were injured during a shooting Saturday night at a car show in northwest Omaha.

Tristan Vincent, 21, died as a result of his injuries, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Austin Petersen, 21, will be arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony after he is medically cleared, the spokesman said.

Police were called to the parking lot of the former Gordman's store near 90th Street and Military Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Investigators determined that shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot where a large crowd had gathered for a car show.

Military Avenue westbound was closed during the investigation, and eastbound traffic was diverted south near 91st Street.

Vincent became Omaha's fifth homicide victim of the year. That compares with nine homicides at this time in 2022 and 14 in 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.