An Omaha man found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in the Douglas County Jail.

Miguel Penalosa, 36, will also serve two years of probation after his release from jail. The charge stems from a crash in September 2022 that resulted in the death of 30-year-old motorcyclist Joseph Zadina.

According to police statements at the time, Penalosa was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on Saddle Creek Road at about 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022. The Jeep, turning east onto Hamilton Street, turned in front of Zadina's motorcycle, which was traveling northbound on Saddle Creek Road.

Zadina's 2009 Harley-Davidson struck the Jeep in the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street. Zadina was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

Penalosa was initially charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and driving on a suspended license, also a misdemeanor. At a bench trial in April, Penalosa pleaded no contest to the motor vehicle homicide charge and the suspended license charge was dismissed.

Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said he requested for any sentence handed down by Douglas County Court Judge Grant Forsberg to include a period of incarceration, in part because Penalosa has a history of driving under suspension. Penalosa was booked into the Douglas County Jail late Thursday morning.

Ray Zadina, the uncle of Joseph Zadina, said that his nephew was a helper to anyone and everyone. When he was killed, Joseph Zadina was on his way to help a friend move.

Zadina's family was struck by a bout of tragedy beginning in 2012, when his 18-year-old brother was killed in a car accident. In 2015, Zadina's mother died, leaving him to take on a larger role in caring for his younger siblings.

Ray Zadina said that despite the immense pain from the losses, his nephew took this new role in stride and took pride in putting his family first.

"He never let life get him down, even after all the things he went through," Ray Zadina said. "He was such a responsible person. He took care of his brothers; he bought a house. And he was just looking forward to the future."