A Minnesota man who almost hit an occupied Omaha police car and then deliberately crashed into another occupied vehicle in March will serve at least six years in prison.

The sentence for Cody Trautman, 36, came nearly two months after he pleaded no contest to three felonies: attempted assault on an officer, second-degree assault, and driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury. As part of Trautman’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped one felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The sentences, which were imposed by Douglas County District Court Judge Todd Engleman on Thursday, range from one to two years for attempted assault on an officer to 12 to 16 years for second-degree assault. The third charge, for driving under the influence, carries a prison sentence of two to three years.

Trautman’s sentences will run concurrently. He will be eligible for parole after serving six years in prison. He has been credited with having served 168 days in jail.

Trautman’s conviction stems from a pair of incidents in the early morning hours on March 20. Around 3:30 a.m., Trautman deliberately crashed his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck into a Nissan Pathfinder SUV driven by 27-year-old Gerald Pridie at North 65th Street and Military Avenue near the entrance to the Dill Softball Complex.

Pridie sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash while another passenger in the Pathfinder, Nathan Dougall, suffered a broken arm. Although Pridie has recovered to some extent, he has been unable to work since the crash, said Douglas County Deputy Attorney Ryan Lindberg. Pridie was on crutches at Trautman’s sentencing hearing.

According to police, Trautman said “he thought he knew” the occupants of the Pathfinder. In reality, Trautman and Pridie did not know each other.

Lindberg said Trautman was high at the time of the crash and was a danger to everybody around him but Pridie, along with his family, happened to be the one to suffer the consequences of Trautman’s actions.

Three hours before the collision with Pridie and Dougall, a police officer said in an affidavit a man, who the officer later identified as Trautman, pulled up next to the officer in the Silverado on North 72nd Street near Pinkney Street.

The officer said Trautman sped up and slowed down repeatedly as if trying to race the officer. The officer said Trautman almost hit the police cruiser but the officer swerved to avoid the collision while Trautman sped away.

Lindberg said Trautman had been fired from his job in Minnesota for drinking. Trautman lived in Big Lake, Minnesota, which is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Trautman, Lindberg said, then came to Nebraska “with no real connections.”

Trautman and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jami Jacobs, said he takes full responsibility for his actions. Trautman also apologized to Pridie and Pridie’s family.

Trautman acknowledged he has a long history of depression. Jacobs said bipolar disorder and schizophrenia could have also played roles in Trautman's actions.

Trautman said the fallout from his actions allowed him to begin addressing his issues.

“This whole thing is probably the best thing that could have happened to me,” he said, adding he’s in “the best shape of my life.”