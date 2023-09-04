A 38-year-old woman will be sentenced in October after reaching a plea agreement with Douglas County prosecutors in connection with the death of an Omaha motorcyclist.

Lorena Lara-Diaz of Marshall, Missouri, entered a plea of no contest last week to an amended charge of motor vehicle homicide due to reckless driving and was found guilty by a judge. She was originally charged with manslaughter.

Lara-Diaz faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 24 in Douglas County District Court. A charge of failure to submit to a breath test also was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Police said Gary S. Mangiameli, 45, of Omaha, was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson west on L Street near 26th Street on March 25 when he was struck by an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lara-Diaz. The pickup truck was attempting to turn north on U.S. Highway 75 about 2:20 a.m.

Mangiameli was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. Police said Mangiameli was wearing an approved helmet at the time of the collision.