A 22-year-old Iowa man died early Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended a motorcycle driven by his brother on a South Omaha street.

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m. at Missouri Avenue and L Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Riley Denisse of Neola, Iowa, was eastbound on L Street on a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that struck the rear of a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Austin Denisse, 25, of La Vista.

Investigators said the force of the collision caused Riley Denisse's motorcycle to go over a curb and flip over a guardrail. Austin Denisse lost control of his motorcycle and went into a slide.

The brothers were taken to an Omaha hospital, where Riley Denisse died. Austin Denisse suffered a broken leg that is not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.