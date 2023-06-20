A 45-year-old Nebraska prison inmate convicted of killing his wife by stabbing her 22 times has died.

Bobby Wallace was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday at the Reception and Treatment facility in Lincoln that's managed by the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Staff members initiated CPR procedures, but emergency medical personnel pronounced Wallace deceased, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Wallace was serving a 40- to 60-year sentence for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On May 25, 2013, LaVern “Nikki” Eubanks, 34, was killed by Wallace in a domestic disturbance near 33rd and Pratt Streets.

Prosecutors said Eubanks hit Wallace with a frying pan, and Wallace grabbed a knife and stabbed her 22 times. She died an Omaha hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol will investigate Wallace's death. As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation, the spokeswoman said.