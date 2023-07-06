A Nebraska man has been arrested and is facing extradition to Germany to face trial on a murder charge for the stabbing death of a German woman in 1978.

Tommy Molina, 69, was arrested June 21 at his home in Gering, Nebraska, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. Molina is accused in a German court of killing a young woman named Cornelia Hümpfer 45 years ago while he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, as a U.S. Army soldier, according to U.S. District Court records.

The woman, who was 18 or 19 years old, was found dead beside a road on April 21, 1978. She had been stabbed 14 times, according to German court records on file in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force took Molina into custody without incident, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tanner Hippen said from Lincoln. The Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group Task Force assisted in the arrest.

"We went up to his door and saw him sitting on the couch," Hippen said.

Molina and his wife were "very surprised," Hippen said.

Molina was arrested on a warrant from U.S. Court in Lincoln. U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart on June 30 ordered him detained in federal custody pending extradition proceedings. The German government, which has an extradition treaty with the United States, had made a request to the U.S. State Department through diplomatic channels for Molina's arrest and extradition.

An attorney appointed to represent Molina could not be reached for comment Thursday.

While Molina was surprised by agents coming to arrest him, this was hardly the first time the authorities had approached him as a suspect in the case.

German police questioned Molina days after the killing in 1978. He had a car fitting the description of a vehicle seen by witnesses near where the victim's body was found, and there were patterns on the victim's dress and shoe that appeared to match Molina's car floor mats, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Packard's court filing requesting that Molina be detained. However, German authorities did not charge Molina at the time.

In 1995, Molina's third wife — to whom he was married from 1990 to 1996 — wrote to U.S. Army criminal investigators in Fort Riley, Kansas, and said he had told her that he had killed a woman while stationed in Germany, according to the U.S. Attorney's filing and a document from the Schweinfurt Local Court. The letter said Molina was having an affair with the German woman.

"He said she told him she was pregnant and she was going to tell his wife," the 1995 letter said.

Molina was questioned again in 1996. He denied involvement and was not charged. In 2000, the FBI collected a blood sample from Molina in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at the request of German authorities.

An analysis in Germany found no match between Molina's DNA and samples from the victim's clothing in 2000. But additional analyses allegedly found matches in 2016 between her clothing and Molina's DNA profile, but his blood sample no longer existed. A German court ordered in 2019 that a new blood sample should be taken from Molina.

"In 2020, following advancements in DNA technology, German authorities submitted an additional mutual legal assistance request to obtain a blood sample from Molina," the U.S. Attorney's Office filing said.

The FBI, armed with a U.S. federal court warrant, collected another blood sample from Molina in October 2020. This time, the German's analysis found DNA traces in samples from the victim's clothing that "in all probability originated from the accused," a German court document alleges.

"According to the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigations, it is most likely that the victim and Molina are contributors to at least five DNA-trace samples," Packard's filing alleges. "Further, the forensic scientist found male specific DNA on the victim's stockings that matched Molina's DNA."

That led to the murder charge and arrest warrant in Germany, and eventually to Molina's arrest in Nebraska.