The Nebraska State Patrol stopped more than 250 drivers going over 90 mph in the Omaha area this summer, marking a 40% increase in excessive speeding from last summer.

From May through August, troopers working daily patrol operations cited 257 drivers for speeding over 90 mph, including 84 that were driving at or above 100 mph, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

Over the same time period in 2022, troopers issued 183 citations for drivers traveling over 90 mph in the Omaha metro area, 60 of which were driving at or above 100 mph, according to Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol.

Statewide, troopers have issued 3,468 citations for drivers going over 90 mph and 705 citations for drivers going over 100 mph so far in 2023, Thomas said.

Excessive speeding increased sharply in 2020 when there wasn't as much traffic on the road because of COVID-19, according to Thomas. However, the trend hasn't slowed down much, even as traffic volume has returned to normal levels.

The State Patrol also completed a series of speeding enforcement campaigns focused on exhibition speeding on weekend evenings throughout the summer, the release said. Those campaigns resulted in 104 speeding citations, five reckless driving arrests and four arrests for driving under the influence.

Troopers worked with local police and sheriff departments to carry out the campaigns, the release said.

“Keeping traffic moving safely in the metro is a major team effort of several agencies,” Capt. Greg Miller, Commander of Troop A, said in the press release. “The issue of excessive speeding is not new to Omaha roadways, so renewing this effort with our public safety partners was important to keep travel safe around the metro this summer.”