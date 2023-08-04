The Nebraska State Patrol issued 118 tickets in July to motorists driving 100 mph or higher.

Those 118 tickets are the most issued for speeds topping 100 mph by troopers in any month since July 2020. The State Patrol also issued 505 tickets to drivers for speeds between 90 and 99 mph in July, according to a press release.

So far in 2023, troopers have cited an average of 85 drivers a month for traveling above 100 mph and an average of 421 for speeds between 90 and 99 mph.

Throughout July, the State Patrol participated in a nationwide law enforcement campaign focused on the dangers of speeding.

“The stats are clear: Speeding plays a factor in a large percentage of serious injury or fatal crashes,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s important for everyone on the road to watch their speed and work to keep everyone on the road safe.”

Speeding-related fatalities have increased across the country in recent years with 29% of roadway fatalities occurring as a result of speeding in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the pandemic, troopers in Nebraska saw an increase in drivers going well above the speed limit. In July of 2020, troopers issued 142 tickets to motorists for driving more than 100 mph.