The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday affirmed the conviction of an Omaha man who was found guilty of the 2020 murder of real estate agent Mickey Sodoro.

Ross Lorello, 45, was found guilty at a jury trial in 2022 of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the murder of 70-year-old Sodoro. Lorello set up a meeting to tour one of Sodoro's rental homes and then shot Sodoro once in the back of the head.

Last year, Lorello retained a new attorney and appealed his conviction to the Nebraska Supreme Court, alleging that his trial attorney was ineffective and there was not enough evidence to warrant a conviction. The state's high court disagreed, affirming his conviction.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Lorello and Sodoro had a pre-arranged meeting at one of Sodoro's rental homes near 193rd Avenue and W Street. Video footage from a nearby home shows the two men walking inside together.

Within three minutes of walking into the home, Sodoro was shot once in the back of the head. His body was found the next day, stuffed into a crawl space in the attached garage and covered with pieces of carpet and spare flooring.

In a voluntary interview with police, Lorello admitted to meeting Sodoro at the rental home and told police he paid Sodoro nearly $10,000 for six months of rent. He said that Sodoro left the home about 30 minutes later in a silver car occupied by a couple, leaving his own truck running outside.

But evidence from the home and from video footage disputed Lorello's story. A sweatshirt owned by Lorello with Sodoro's blood on it was found in the home, and video footage from a nearby gas station showed Lorello dumping pieces of Sodoro's clothing in the trash. A neighbor's Ring doorbell also captured Lorello driving Sodoro's truck away from the home and parking it on a nearby street.

Multiple videos taken from surveillance footage were admitted into evidence at trial. Lorello objected to the admission of one particular compilation of videos that showed a slow-motion, side-by-side comparison of two videos of Lorello walking and one video of an unidentified man, thought to be Lorello, walking away from Sodoro's vehicle after moving it.

The court overruled Lorello's objection, finding that the video was "simply a guide for jurors to make their own determination if this is the same individual." However, witnesses were not allowed to testify as to their opinion on the video.

On appeal, Lorello argued that the video was irrelevant and, even if it was relevant, it was unfairly prejudicial. The Supreme Court disagreed, finding that the video was relevant and had significant value to the case.

Lorello also argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of first-degree murder, which the Supreme Court disagreed with. The opinion makes note of the "abundant circumstantial evidence" connecting Lorello to the killing — including DNA, neighborhood surveillance footage, ballistics and digital evidence from Lorello's phone.

His final claim was that his trial lawyer was ineffective because he failed to investigate two incidents reported by Lorello in which jurors spoke with the victim's family. The high court concluded that the trial record did not have enough evidence to resolve the claim.

Lorello is serving an automatic life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.