Two Bennington men facing felony hate crime charges for an alleged racist assault appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, were arrested earlier this week after a Black man reported being held against his will, assaulted and threatened by the two men as they called him racial slurs, according to court documents.

Melia faces charges of third-degree assault, terroristic threats and false imprisonment. Bellamy faces one count of false imprisonment. The men were ordered to be held on 10% of $75,000 and $25,000 bail, respectively.

Each of the charges against the two men carry a hate crime enhancement, which increases the possible penalty for each offense. Under Nebraska law, different crimes are classified into levels that determine minimum and maximum sentences. When a hate crime enhancement is added to a charge, the classification moves up one level.

For example, the charge of second-degree false imprisonment is typically considered a class one misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of one year in jail. But because of the hate crime enhancement, both men instead face a class four felony, which carries a maximum of two years of imprisonment.

According to an arrest affidavit for Melia:

The victim was working at Big Red Keno at 154th Street and Curtis Avenue on the evening of Sept. 2. He had finished his shift earlier that evening and stayed at the bar to have a drink.

As the restaurant's manager began to close down the bar, three white males who appeared to be "very intoxicated" entered and displayed cash to convince the manager to keep the bar open. She agreed, and the three men joined the victim at the bar.

The affidavit claims that a minor dispute occurred after one of the men, later identified as Bellamy, used a racial slur to refer to the victim. Bellamy later apologized, according to the affidavit, and insisted on giving the victim a ride to his nearby apartment.

The victim agreed, and he got into the rear driver's side seat of Melia's UTV, a type of off-road vehicle. After crossing the street and arriving at his apartment, the victim began to open his door to exit when Melia accelerated rapidly, forcing him to stay in the vehicle.

Melia drove the UTV into a nearby residential area, where he and Bellamy allegedly shot pellet guns into the air as they drove. The victim also noticed a long gun in the back of the UTV, which was not used during the incident. Melia drove the group to an empty field near the bar.

After exiting the UTV, the victim was challenged to shoot an empty liquor bottle with a pellet gun. The three men placed bets on if he would hit or miss the bottle before Melia became "suddenly confrontational" and again began using racial slurs.

The victim told police that the third man mentioned in the affidavit, who has not been publicly identified or charged, seemed "uncomfortable with what was happening" and did not use racial slurs. The man allegedly told the victim that his friends, Melia and Bellamy, just wanted to fight or wrestle and he should "get it over with."

Melia allegedly told the victim "I want to kill you" and again used a racial slur before grabbing the victim by the shirt. The victim struck Melia in the face and moved away from him. Melia and Bellamy then pushed the victim back into the UTV and drove away.

The victim was under the impression that the three men were going to transport him to another location to continue the assault. When the UTV slowed down about a block away from the field, the victim jumped out and ran to a nearby home where a resident called 911 for him.

When detectives went to the field, they located five beer cans, an empty liquor bottle, two pellet gun projectiles and a receipt from Big Red Keno. They also located tire tracks leading up to the field.

Melia was arrested on Sept. 5 and told police that Bellamy had used racial slurs to refer to the victim, but denied doing so himself. He admitted to driving the victim to the field for a "minor, mutual" wrestling match, and stated that he drove the victim back to his apartment after they wrestled.

Melia was unable to provide a reason why the victim would go to a stranger's home to call 911 if he had been dropped off at his apartment.

Both men have retained lawyers: Marcus Sladek is representing Melia, and Michael Fitzpatrick is representing Bellamy. They are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings in October.