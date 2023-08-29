A Papillion man accused of killing his estranged wife Saturday night was ordered to be held without bail during his first court appearance Tuesday.

The decision from Sarpy County District Court Judge S. Colin Palm came after prosecutor Thomas Gross requested Walter Alexander, 47, be held without bail. Alexander is accused of killing his estranged wife, 32-year-old Brittney Alexander, and subsequent attempt to avoid arrest. Walter Alexander faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Police said Alexander fatally shot Brittney in her home at 735 Madison St. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the residence on a report of domestic violence. Police found Brittney suffering from a gunshot wound and saw a 2012 Mercedes Benz sedan leaving the scene.

Papillion police followed the vehicle and were able to arrest Alexander near 84th and Harrison Streets with the assistance of the La Vista Police Department. Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted previously said Alexander was driving erratically and his vehicle stopped after becoming high-centered on the median. He was taken into custody without incident.

An affidavit pertaining to the incident has been sealed.

In court, Gross argued Alexander would be a flight risk since he has ties to Massachusetts.

John Hascall, deputy public defender, did not object to the lack of bail for Alexander. Hascall said Alexander does not have the finances to post bail.

Alexander is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16.