A teenager accused of killing a 43-year-old man outside an apartment complex in west Omaha last week was ordered to be held without bail during his first court appearance Friday.

Juan Velasquez, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Velasquez will be tried as an adult.

The charges against Velasquez stem from the killing of Juan Carlos Tobar-Abarca in the early morning hours on Aug. 31. Police found Tobar-Abarca’s body in the parking lot of the Bel Apartments at 12107 Arbor St.

Douglas County Deputy Attorney Zachary Severson said in court that security camera footage showed Velasquez, who lived at the apartment complex with his parents and siblings, and Tobar-Abarca walking toward a vehicle. Tobar-Abarca was outside the vehicle while Velasquez got into the driver’s seat.

Then Velasquez backed the vehicle up at a high rate of speed, accelerated and ran over Tobar-Abarca, Severson said. Tobar-Abarca was dragged to a grass embankment. The prosecutor said Velasquez then reversed the vehicle and ran over Tobar-Abarca a second time.

Tobar-Abarca was alive after the first hit and was still moving even after he had been run over the second time, Severson said. He ultimately died from his injuries.

After running over Tobar-Abarca the second time, Velasquez fled in the vehicle, wiped the vehicle down and changed his clothes, Severson said. Velasquez then went to Council Bluffs. Police tracked the car to the Lake Manawa area. An Omaha police helicopter and K-9 unit helped find and bring Velasquez into custody.

Velasquez, who is from Guatemala, has been living in Omaha for more than one year. He is being represented by the Douglas County Public Defender’s Office.

Tobar-Abarca was from El Salvador. Tobar-Abarca’s sister, Orbelina Tobar of Los Angeles, is continuing to raise funds through a GoFundMe campaign to send his body back to El Salvador for burial.