The Council Bluffs and Omaha police officers involved in a fatal shooting on Saturday have been identified.

The officers who fired shots at 41-year-old Matthew Briggs were Lt. Chad Geer, a 27-year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and Lt. Martin Stiles, a 23-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Briggs was wanted as a person of interest in the killing of 52-year-old Steven Greg Donsbach on Saturday morning and in a related domestic assault report from a separate location, The World-Herald previously reported.

Donsbach was found shot dead inside a home at 9927 Essex Drive in the Regency neighborhood.

A car reportedly belonging to Briggs, a red 2005 Buick Century sedan, was seen on a security camera in Regency and was discovered Saturday afternoon at Mandan Park in southeast Omaha.

About 3:30 p.m., a blue Toyota Camry was carjacked just south of Mandan Park and police said they believe Briggs used a firearm in taking the vehicle.

Law enforcement responded to the incident and chased the Camry across the Missouri River into Iowa. Briggs was known to be armed with multiple weapons and the Camry was traveling at over 100 mph at times during the chase, according to the release.

The pursuit ended when a Council Bluffs officer performed a PIT maneuver on the Camry near College Road and Valley View Drive, the release said. A PIT is a pursuit intervention technique where an officer bumps a car to try to send it into a spinout.

Briggs then pointed a weapon at the responding officers, and Stiles and Geer both fired at him, according to the release.

Briggs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A forensic autopsy found that he died of a fatal gunshot wound, according to the release.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and interviewed Stiles and Geer on Monday, the release said.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Pottawattamie County Attorney and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.