An explosion Monday blew out a wall of a three-story house in midtown Omaha, but apparently caused no injuries.

The explosion, at 3127 Lincoln Blvd., occurred shortly after noon. The cause had not yet been determined, Assistant Omaha Fire Marshal Joe Caniglia said.

Initial reports, at 12:13 p.m., were that people might have been trapped inside, Caniglia said. But it appears everyone was outside the house when firefighters arrived, he said. It was unclear if anyone was inside when the explosion occurred, he said.

Firefighters rescued a dog through a window, Caniglia said. The dog was still alive when Caniglia spoke to reporters.

The explosion blew off the west wall of the house. Crews fought the fire defensively, pouring water from outside, including above from an aerial unit, because of the structural damage risk.

The fire was declared under control at 1:20 p.m.

The house is in a historic neighborhood of older homes, within a couple blocks of Bemis Park and the Omaha Public Schools administration building.

