An Omaha man accused of killing his mother and sister last week was ordered to be held without bail during his first court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Fernandez Mason, 22, shot his mother and sister to death inside their Irvington apartment Thursday. Lisa Cannon, 55, and Marquesha Cannon, 30, were found dead that evening after a neighbor called in a wellness check.

In court Monday, prosecutor Kevin Ryan said Mason bought a gun just hours before going to the apartment with the intent of killing his mother. Mason has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

An arrest affidavit for Mason alleges the following:

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to request that police check the well-being of Lisa and her daughter. The caller said Lisa was terminally ill and had not answered the phone since the day prior.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived and entered through the front door, which was closed but unlocked. The apartment was "in disarray," according to the affidavit, with furniture overturned and cut open. A cardboard box with a label for a 9 mm handgun was in the kitchen trash can, and a plastic trigger lock was on the kitchen counter.

Lisa's body was found in a pool of blood on the floor of the master bedroom. She had been covered with a sheet and a blanket, and a wooden back scratcher had been placed on top of her covered body.

In a second bedroom, deputies noticed a mattress, box spring, bedsheets and other items piled into the center of the room.

After finding Lisa's body, deputies exited the home to talk with the 911 caller. The caller informed deputies that Marquesha had recently moved into the apartment to care for Lisa, who had terminal cancer. The caller also said Marquesha was injured recently and required a medical brace and crutches to walk.

Deputies recalled seeing crutches in the pile of items in the bedroom, and they re-entered the apartment to search for Marquesha. Her body was found underneath the box spring in the second bedroom.

As the crime scene was being processed, Mason arrived at the apartment complex in a Nissan Altima and entered the parking lot. Deputies made contact with Mason and noticed a handgun magazine in the door handle of his vehicle. Mason admitted to having a gun in the car, and he agreed to speak with deputies, the affidavit said.

Mason allegedly admitted to killing his mother and sister during an interview at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office headquarters. He said he "received signs from unknown people in the community to kill his mother," according to the affidavit.

Ryan, the prosecutor, said in court that Mason bought the gun on the morning of July 13 around 10 or 11 a.m. and then carried out the killings around 3 p.m. He then disposed of the clothing he was wearing during the shooting at multiple dumpsters throughout the city before returning to the crime scene.

Mason does not have a significant criminal history or a felony record. In 2020, he was charged with misdemeanor assault on his mother, as well as criminal mischief and disturbing the peace. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

According to court documents, Lisa's parental rights to Mason and her other children were terminated in 2009, and Mason became a state ward in 2011. He aged out of the foster care system in 2019.

Mason is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 23.