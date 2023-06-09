A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after he allegedly pointed a gun at an off-duty officer and then led police on a car chase Friday, according to Omaha police.
An Omaha police officer was working off-duty at Walmart near 72nd and Pacific Streets at 11:40 a.m. when he attempted to stop two shoplifting suspects, the 20-year-old and a 19-year-old woman, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
A physical altercation between the officer and the man and woman occurred inside the store when the officer attempted to detain them, according to the release.
During the altercation, a handgun apparently fell off the man and onto the floor. The man then allegedly picked up the gun and pointed it toward the officer, according to the release.
The man and woman then left the store and fled in a black Ford sedan, the release said. Law enforcement pursued the car until the man crashed the car near 110th and Harrison Streets.
The man was arrested on suspicion of assault of an officer, resisting arrest, shoplifting and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to the release. The woman was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony, flight to avoid arrest and shoplifting.
