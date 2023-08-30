An Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 39-year-old man found dead in March, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth D. Smith, 42, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Laron Hodges, according to court records.

Hodges was last seen by family members driving his black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Feb. 2 and a missing person report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7, the World-Herald previously reported. His body was found in a garbage can in his SUV on March 9.

In June, 26-year-old Erykha Wilson of Omaha was charged with accessory to first-degree murder in connection with Hodges' death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000. Tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.