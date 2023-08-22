A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death after a 1-year-old girl was left in a van Monday outside an Omaha day care center.

Ryan D. Williams, the van driver, was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 8 p.m. Monday. He is accused of causing the death of Ra'Miyah Worthington, who was found unresponsive in a van outside Kidz of the Future II day care at 5001 Leavenworth St.

An Omaha police spokesman said Tuesday that the van belonged to the day care center.

Omaha Fire Department medics were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and transported the child to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

According to a social media post seeking money to help with funeral expenses, Ra'Miyah had five siblings. Her mother and father were identified as Sina Johnson and Rianna Worthington, respectively.

Signs saying the day care center is closed were taped to the front and back doors on Tuesday. Phone messages seeking comment left on the day care center's voice mail service were not immediately returned.

The air temperature measured 96 degrees shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service data recorded at Eppley Airfield. The heat index was measured at 113 degrees.

Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety of Olathe, Kansas, said four children in Nebraska have died since 1990 as the result of being in a hot vehicle. It is at least the 19th child to die in a hot car nationwide in 2023 and first in Nebraska since 2019, she said.

More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data at kidsandcars.org.

"Approximately 87% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority, 56%, were unknowingly left by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver," Rollins said. "Of the children who were unknowingly left, about 12% were left by a childcare provider."