A 63-year-old Omaha man died Saturday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving near Morse Bluff in Saunders County.

David Sebben was northbound on Nebraska Highway 79 about 5:37 p.m. Saturday when the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the road, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 79 and County Road 25, about 2.5 miles south of Morse Bluff.

Life-saving measures were started by the first arriving deputy and first responders before Sebben was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Saunders County deputies were assisted by Prague Fire and Rescue, the Morse Bluff Fire Department, the Fremont Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.