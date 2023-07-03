A 39-year-old Omaha man was injured Sunday by gunfire during a large gathering at Levi Carter Park.

An Omaha police spokesman said officers were called to the park near Carter Boulevard and Carter Lake Shore Drive shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers located Raymond Moore suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for a shooting arrest.