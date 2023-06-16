A 29-year-old Omaha man currently on supervised release following a two-year term in federal prison for possessing child pornography was federally indicted again this week on the same charge — for a different case.

Thomas Janes pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography involving prepubescent minors in 2019. He became involved in a Homeland Security investigation after uploading child pornography images to a website that had been taken over by law enforcement in 2015, when Janes was 20.

A subsequent search warrant revealed that he possessed over 600 videos and 1,700 images of child pornography. He was indicted in 2018, and, in 2019, he was sentenced to two years in federal prison and five years of supervised release following the prison sentence.

Janes was released from prison in August 2021. As part of his supervised release conditions, he was barred from possessing any device with internet access capabilities unless approved and monitored by the probation office.

But when probation officers saw Janes on March 9 of this year, they noted that he had a tablet, two laptops, three hand-held gaming devices and a smartphone — none of which were approved by the probation office, and all of which were connected to the internet. His supervised release was revoked in April, and he has remained in custody since then.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Janes with one count of possessing child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The indictment alleges that he possessed the material on and before March 9, indicating that the material was on the devices located by probation officers.

If convicted, Janes could face additional prison time. While there is no mandatory minimum prison sentence for a first-time child pornography possession conviction, there is a 10-year mandatory minimum for repeat offenders.

Janes was also a licensed teacher, according to a 2019 document from the Nebraska Commissioner of Education. He was licensed to teach science in middle and high schools, and voluntarily surrendered his license after his conviction. It's unclear if he was ever employed at any area schools.

He will appear in federal court next week for an initial appearance.

